Garden Exposition Unveils in N China' s Cangzhou City

Garden Exposition

Garden Exposition Unveils in N. China's Cangzhou City (Di lunedì 5 giugno 2023) - Cangzhou, China, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 The 6th (Cangzhou) Garden Exposition of Hebei Province kicked off on May 26 in Cangzhou, China's northern City that thrives on canal. A total 19 activities in five categories, including academic exchanges, Gardening, skill competitions and cultural exhibitions will be presented until the end of August, according to Cangzhou municipal government. With the theme of "Thousand Miles of Thoroughfare, Grand Beauty of the Grand Canal", the Exposition aims to showcase Cangzhou's Grand Canal culture, display Garden art and promote ecological civilization in an all-round way from site selection, planning, construction and various ...
