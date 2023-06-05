Edward W Marple | A B Harvard | MBA Virginia | joins Paraza Pharma as Executive Vice-President | Development

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 5 giugno 2023) MONTREAL, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/is pleased to announce the appointment ofW. (Ted), A.B. (), MBA () as. Mr., who has more than 20 years of experience as a seniorwith broad skill sets across clinical, IP protection, manufacturing, operations, company and product strategy, finance, and commercial partnering/in the biotechnology andceutical industry. "We are excited to have Ted join's senior leadership team as we continue to expand our capabilities to better serve our ...