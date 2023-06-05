Edward W. Marple, A.B. (Harvard), MBA (Virginia), joins Paraza Pharma as Executive Vice-President, Development (Di lunedì 5 giugno 2023) MONTREAL, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Paraza Pharma is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward W. (Ted) Marple, A.B. (Harvard), MBA (Virginia) as Executive Vice-President, Development. Mr. Marple, who has more than 20 years of experience as a senior Executive with broad skill sets across clinical Development, IP protection, manufacturing, operations, company and product strategy, finance, and commercial partnering/Development in the biotechnology and Pharmaceutical industry. "We are excited to have Ted join Paraza's senior leadership team as we continue to expand our capabilities to better serve our ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Edward W. Marple, A.B. (Harvard), MBA (Virginia), joins Paraza Pharma as Executive Vice-President, DevelopmentMONTREAL, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paraza Pharma is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward W. (Ted) Marple, A.B. (Harvard), MBA (Virginia)
