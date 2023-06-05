Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces the Presentation of Phase 1 DF1001 TriNKET® Dose Escalation Results at ASCO 2023 Annual Meeting (Di lunedì 5 giugno 2023) - In the ASCO Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy Session, Dr. Howard Safran presents encouraging data on Dragonfly's Phase 1/2 study of DF1001, an immune engaging TriNKET® targeting HER2 in patients with advanced solid tumors. WALTHAM, Mass., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Dr. Robin Edwards and Dr. David Ferry join Dragonfly's Clinical Leadership Team to help Manage its Growing Clinical PipelineSix Dragonfly - developed drugs are presently in the clinic. WALTHAM, Mass., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc., today announced it has expanded its clinical leadership team with the addition of Dr. Robin Edwards, previously Global Head of Translational Sciences at Daiichi Sankyo ...
