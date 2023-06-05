Darmian: ''Da ex United, sarà ancora più speciale. Il City non è solo Haaland'' (Di lunedì 5 giugno 2023) Le parole di Matteo Darmian durante il media day dell'Inter in vista della finale di Champions League contro il Manchester CityLeggi su video.gazzetta
Non solo Lukaku. Difesa, centrocampo e... portiere: tutti i nodi del mercato... per quanto riguarda la difesa, è piuttosto il post - Skriniar: se è vero che Matteo Darmian è ... apprezzato da Chelsea e Manchester United: il candidato numero uno alla sostituzione sarebbe Guglielmo ...
Ultimo test prima di Istanbul: Lukaku a Torino cerca gol per una maglia contro il City... quella in FA Cup contro i rivali cittadini del Manchester United. Al contrario l'Inter dovrà avere ... Tra i pali spazio a Samir Handanovic, mentre in difesa toccherà a Darmian, De Vrij (primo gol ...
Where are they now Jose Mourinho's 2017 Europa League winning Manchester United teamFormer Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will lead AS Roma into the Europa League final tonight when they face Sevilla in Budapest. Mourinho won the Europa League when he led United to a 2-0 win ...
The errors Inter must avoid against Manchester City in the Champions League finalAfter their final two league matches of the season, Inter will be prepare for their biggest game in over a decade as they travel to Istanbul to face Pep ...
