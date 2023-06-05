Verdi e Fioriti: Consigli per l'Innaffiatura Perfetta del Tuo ...San Andreas Mercenaries in arrivo il 13 giugnoWE LOVE KATAMARI REROLL+ ROYAL REVERIE DISPONIBILETrust Wireless Gaming Controller GXT 542 Muta RecensioneSUPER MEGA BASEBALL 4 È ORA DISPONIBILEPAW PATROL WORLDSony presenta le nuove schede di memoria ad alte prestazioni FIFA 23 – SERIE A TEAM OF THE SEASONMX vs ATV Legends Season One Exclusive Box Edition arriva a luglioNick Apostolides ama la Demo di Daymare 1994: SandcastleUltime Blog

CGTN | Why is people-centered development crucial to China?

CGTN: Why is people-centered development crucial to China? (Di lunedì 5 giugno 2023) BEIJING, June 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/

In September 2021, a Beijing resident called a city hotline to report there were no bus routes near a newly built school in the Beijing Economic-Technological development Area. Two months later, a new bus route was launched. The Chinese capital, a metropolis housing over 20 million people, has adopted a new approach to city management since 2019. It now works with 49 state-owned public service enterprises and institutions to offer a major hotline service of the city. A total of 750 lines receive questions and complaints related to public services from local residents 24 hours a day. "We find the most frequently reported city problems or demands, based on all the hotline calls we receive, and then take action," said Geng Yu, chief of the reform division of "Handling A Complaint Upon Receipt" at the Beijing Municipal ...
