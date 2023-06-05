Sicurezza in moto: come viaggiare sicuriDiletta Leotta: Presentatrice durante la storica vittoria del Napoli ...Morte cerebrale in seguito a uno schianto in scooter a Livorno: shock ...Ilary Blasi potrebbe lasciare Mediaset dopo L'Isola dei Famosi? ...Celly x Vision of Super - moda smartPAGARE CON LE BANCONOTE DEL MONOPOLY”: UN SOGNO CHE DIVENTA REALTÀDiablo IV celebrato in un libro ispirato alla Divina CommediaSNAPCHAT INTER JERSEY - SUPPORTA LA SQUADRA DEL CUOREIncidente mortale a Frosinone: un malore alla guida potrebbe essere ...Elettrodomestici smart: perché sceglierli?Ultime Blog

Bosvelt | «Manchester City-Inter | pronostico? Penso che il risultato sarà…»

Bosvelt Manchester

Bosvelt: «Manchester City-Inter, pronostico? Penso che il risultato sarà…» (Di lunedì 5 giugno 2023) Paul Bosvelt, ex centrocampista del Manchester City e oggi allenatore, ha parlato della finale di Champions League tra Citizens e Inter. FINALE – Queste le parole a SportItalia da parte di Paul Bosvelt, ex centrocampista del Manchester City e oggi allenatore, con un trascorso nella Nazionale olandese Under 23, in vista della finale di Champions League tra Citizens e Inter. «Che finale mi aspetto? Penso che l’Inter lascerà il pallino del gioco al Manchester City, cercando di fare male in contropiede – si legge su SportItalia.com –. La squadra di Guardiola ha dimostrato di avere dei punti deboli e di poter essere battuta, ma è in grande forma in questo periodo». ARMI – ...
