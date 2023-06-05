Incidente mortale a Frosinone: un malore alla guida potrebbe essere ...Elettrodomestici smart: perché sceglierli?Un'estate di gioco e divertimento con Spin MasterVerdi e Fioriti: Consigli per l'Innaffiatura Perfetta del Tuo ...San Andreas Mercenaries in arrivo il 13 giugnoWE LOVE KATAMARI REROLL+ ROYAL REVERIE DISPONIBILETrust Wireless Gaming Controller GXT 542 Muta RecensioneSUPER MEGA BASEBALL 4 È ORA DISPONIBILEPAW PATROL WORLDSony presenta le nuove schede di memoria ad alte prestazioni Ultime Blog

Arçelik recycles 192 million waste PET bottles | celebrating World Environment Day

Arçelik recycles

Arçelik recycles 192 million waste PET bottles, celebrating World Environment Day (Di lunedì 5 giugno 2023) - ISTANBUL, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Arçelik, one of Europe's leading home appliances companies, announces a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to sustainability. Through its innovative initiatives, in 2022 alone, the company utilized a total of 13,207 tons of recycled plastic in the production of its appliances. The company has successfully recycled 192 million plastic bottles from ending up in landfill from 2017 to 2022. By using recycled PET bottles, the company has built sustainability and inventive resource solutions into its products such as its washing machines, dishwashers, tumble dryers and air conditioners. Arçelik's dedication to plastic saving extends beyond the recycling of waste PET bottles; the company with well-known brands such as ...
Arçelik recycles 192 million waste PET bottles, celebrating World Environment Day

Arçelik recycles 192 million waste PET bottles, celebrating World Environment Day

