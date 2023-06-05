Arçelik recycles 192 million waste PET bottles, celebrating World Environment Day (Di lunedì 5 giugno 2023) - ISTANBUL, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Arçelik, one of Europe's leading home appliances companies, announces a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to sustainability. Through its innovative initiatives, in 2022 alone, the company utilized a total of 13,207 tons of recycled plastic in the production of its appliances. The company has successfully recycled 192 million plastic bottles from ending up in landfill from 2017 to 2022. By using recycled PET bottles, the company has built sustainability and inventive resource solutions into its products such as its washing machines, dishwashers, tumble dryers and air conditioners. Arçelik's dedication to plastic saving extends beyond the recycling of waste PET bottles; the company with well-known brands such as ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
