VIDEO: NWA Crockett Cup 2023 Night 1 Pre-Show (Di domenica 4 giugno 2023) Stanotte inizia l’edizione2023 della Crockett Cup, storico Torneo Tag Team rilanciato dalla NWA di Billy Corgan; come di consueto, sul canale Youtube della federazione, va in scena il PreShow, ecco i Match annunciati: The Crockett Cup 2023 First Round Tag Team Tournament MatchFodder & Flip Gordon w/Angelina Love Vs Sent 2 SlaughterSVGS (Jax Dane & Blake “Bulletproof” Troop) w/Chris Silvio Vs T.N.T Last Chance Four Way Tag Team MatchThe Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) vs. The Miserably Faithful (Gaagz The Gymp & Sal The Pal) vs. Daisy Kill & Talos vs. Eric Jackson & Jeremiah Plunkett (w/Danny Dealz) The Crockett Cup 2023 First Round Tag Team Tournament MatchThe Fixers (Wrecking Ball Legursky & Jay Bradley) Vs Yabo ...
Tyrus: I Don't Bring Politics To NWA, I Bring Wrestling

As far as Tyrus and Chris Adonis are concerned, the dynamic between babyfaces and heels in the National Wrestling Alliance is irrelevant. Tyrus and Chris Adonis of the National Wrestling Alliance ...

Catch the NWA in Winston-Salem for a Crockett Cup Tournament showdown!

Fanfest will be held between noon and four and the matches start at seven p.m. You can find out about buying tickets, or watch the matches Pay-Per-View on the NWA’s website. Copyright 2022 ...
