NJPW: Will Ospreay doma Lance Archer. A Forbidden Door la rivincita contro Kenny Omega (Di domenica 4 giugno 2023) NJPW Dominion, attesissimo PPV della NJPW è in corso di svolgimento. In una card molto ricca e interessante ad aprire l’evento è stato il match tra Lance Archer e Will Ospreay, incontro che ha rappresentato la finale del torneo per il #1 contender al titolo IWGP US detenuto da Kenny Omega. Ospreay è arrivato in finale sconfiggendo Hiroshi Tanahashi a Resurgence, mentre Lance Archer si è sbarazzato di Fred Rosser all’evento Collision. “Verrò in Canada a prendere il titolo” Sicuramente un buon match per aprire la main card di Dominion. Archer sin dall’inizio è partito forte attaccando l’inglese dentro e poi fuori il ring. Ospreay ha patito la ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Will Ospreay è fiducioso nel rinnovo con la NJPW The Shield Of Wrestling
NJPW Dominion 6.4 in Osaka-jo Hall results: Zack Sabre Jr. pulls out slick counter to retain against Jeff CobbAfter hitting a Spin Cycle, Sabre is suplexed yet again. Cobb tries for the Tour of the Islands, but ZSJ counters with a crucifix rollup and manages to keep Cobb’s shoulders down for three. Click here ...
Catch 2/2 Win IWGP Junior Tag Titles At NJPW Dominion, Dan Moloney Turns On United EmpireThe finish saw Catch 2/2 hit the 2x2 on Knight for the victory. After the bout, Bullet Club member Clark Connors made his way to ringside to confront the new champions. Dan Molone ...
NJPW WillSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : NJPW Will