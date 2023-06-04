Trust Wireless Gaming Controller GXT 542 Muta RecensioneSUPER MEGA BASEBALL 4 È ORA DISPONIBILEPAW PATROL PAW PATROL WORLDSony presenta le nuove schede di memoria ad alte prestazioni FIFA 23 – SERIE A TEAM OF THE SEASONMX vs ATV Legends Season One Exclusive Box Edition arriva a luglioNick Apostolides ama la Demo di Daymare 1994: SandcastleDiablo IV è live!Diablo IV RecensioneDiablo IV: video musicale ufficiale LilithUltime Blog

NJPW | Will Ospreay doma Lance Archer A Forbidden Door la rivincita contro Kenny Omega

NJPW Will

NJPW: Will Ospreay doma Lance Archer. A Forbidden Door la rivincita contro Kenny Omega (Di domenica 4 giugno 2023) NJPW Dominion, attesissimo PPV della NJPW è in corso di svolgimento. In una card molto ricca e interessante ad aprire l’evento è stato il match tra Lance Archer e Will Ospreay, incontro che ha rappresentato la finale del torneo per il #1 contender al titolo IWGP US detenuto da Kenny Omega. Ospreay è arrivato in finale sconfiggendo Hiroshi Tanahashi a Resurgence, mentre Lance Archer si è sbarazzato di Fred Rosser all’evento Collision. “Verrò in Canada a prendere il titolo” Sicuramente un buon match per aprire la main card di Dominion. Archer sin dall’inizio è partito forte attaccando l’inglese dentro e poi fuori il ring. Ospreay ha patito la ...
