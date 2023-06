WWE | LA Knight non delude i fan e c’è anche la prima donna qualificata al MITB ladder match

La WWE ha un percorso ben definito per LA Knight Spazio Wrestling

and LA Knight — the three men who have already clinched their births in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. As for the sixth and final entrant, Matt Riddle is expected to receive a qualifying ...WWE United States Champion Austin Theory bragged about his title reign and called himself the greatest of all time. He introduced Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson), who insulted the Brawling ...