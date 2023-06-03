What a Night (Di sabato 3 giugno 2023) Giovedì sera 1° giugno. Domani è la festa della Repubblica, ergo, patrioti o meno, oggi tutti fuori a fare tardi. La sala è piena, il brusio è forte, la musica in sottofondo sfuma, parte il tema dei Guerrieri della notte, pulsazione di basso, batteria tastiere e chitarre. Entra la band e comincia a funkeggiare su un groove in mi maggiore settima. Sono in sette sul palco. Sguardi di intesa tra loro e apparente indifferenza verso il pubblico. Il pedale in mi prosegue per un paio di minuti, finché un altro suono s’intromette. Ma non arriva dal palco, viene da fuori, in fondo alla sala. Un rombo di motore. Una moto cromatissima si fa strada in mezzo al pubblico. In sella, un centauro muscoloso, tatuato e imperturbabile. Dietro di lui una strana figura coi capelli corti e gli occhiali. Sembra un impiegato che fa gli straordinari al sabato. Qualcuno è disorientato, interviene il buttafuori a ...Leggi su bergamonews
Advertising
#UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Belgorod. under attack. The front line is blocked. If Kiev also enlists the unsuitable, Moscow raises the enlisting ageAccording to what has been learned from social media, the cards command not only military ... According to the Russian Social Sphere on the night of May 30, rocket attacks were inflicted on the port of ...
Dear Arnon, remember: war in my dear Ukraine is Europe's defining momentLast night, Kyiv survived the eleventh Russian air assault this May, this time with thirty "Kalibr" ... What you are calling a crisis of liberal democracy " and I identify as the crisis of international ...
How to Deal with Jet Lag: Your Complete GuideWhat is Jet Lag and What Causes It Jet lag, also known as time zone change syndrome, occurs when ... Even if you're not sleepy, head to bed at a locally appropriate time and aim for a full night's rest.
Recensione: Wedding Night Cineuropa
Rays, Red Sox open set with day-night DH after rainoutAn untraditional four-game series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Ray is due to begin in an untraditional way on Saturday afternoon.
LookFantastic £55 Father's Day Grooming box is a must to start your skincare journeyThe sleek box features 12 products for your skin, body and hair that will help you get started on your self-care journey, or even just top you up with the essentials. The box is worth £140 but you can ...
What NightSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : What Night