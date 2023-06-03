Trust Wireless Gaming Controller GXT 542 Muta RecensioneSUPER MEGA BASEBALL 4 È ORA DISPONIBILEPAW PATROL PAW PATROL WORLDSony presenta le nuove schede di memoria ad alte prestazioni FIFA 23 – SERIE A TEAM OF THE SEASONMX vs ATV Legends Season One Exclusive Box Edition arriva a luglioNick Apostolides ama la Demo di Daymare 1994: SandcastleDiablo IV è live!Diablo IV RecensioneDiablo IV: video musicale ufficiale LilithUltime Blog

NJPW Best of the Super Junior 30 in breve

NJPW Best

NJPW Best of the Super Junior 30 in breve (Di sabato 3 giugno 2023) Dal 12 al 28 Maggio si è tenuta nel paese del Sol Levante la trentesima edizione del Best of the Super Junior. Venti partecipanti sono stati suddivisi in due gruppi e si sono affrontati in nove incontri per decretare la classifica finale. I primi due di ogni gruppo si sono poi affrontati nelle semifinali (non succedeva dal 2014) e nell’ultima serata c’è stata la finale. Quel che segue è un recap di ciò che è successo nel torneo. BLOCK A Come era facilmente prevedibile, Mike Bailey è stato il mattatore del Block A ed è arrivato in prima posizione. Il suo debutto nella NJPW è stato impressionante e la maggior parte dei migliori match del torno vede Speedball come protagonista. Il secondo classificato invece ha destato parecchie sorprese perché mai avrei pensato di vedere un wrestler di Impact e uno della ...
