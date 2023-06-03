LIVE – Manchester CIty-Manchester United 1-0 | finale FA Cup 2022 2023 | risultato in DIRETTA

(Di sabato 3 giugno 2023) Latestuale didella FA Cup. Ad una settimana dalladi Champions League contro l’Inter e dopo aver vinto la Premier League, Pep Guardiola vuole regalarsi il secondo tassello per continuare a sperare nel Treble. Ten Hag invece può regalare ai Red Devils il secondo trofeo nel giro di pochi mesi dopo la vittoria a febbraio della Carabao Cup. Appuntamento oggi, sabato 3 giugno, alle ore 16:00 a Wembley. Sportface.it vi terrà compagnia con aggiornamenti in tempo reale. COME SEGUIRE LA PARTITA IN TV PER AGGIORNARE ILFARE REFRESH O PREMERE F5...

L'ultimo atto, il match decisivo per alzare uno dei trofei più ambiti nella storia del calcio inglese. Manchester City - Manchester United, la finale di FA Cup. Per la prima volta nella storia della lunga e prestigiosa storia della competizione, ci sarà un derby di Manchester allo stadio Wembley come partita finale.

Il derby di Manchester questa volta vale ancora di più. Con Guardiola che va a caccia del secondo tassello del "triplete". A Wembley City e United si affrontano nella finale di FA Cup 2023. La squadra di Guardiola si avvicina a Istanbul con un derby ad alta tensione contro i Red Devils: trofeo in palio.