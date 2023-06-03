Almere City-VVV Venlo (sabato 03 giugno 2023 ore 16:30): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 3 giugno 2023) Il pareggio per 1-1 nel match di andata ha lasciato il doppio confronto tra Almere City e VVV Venlo ancora abbastanza aperto anche se quanto fatto vedere dai padroni di casa nella stagione regolare indirizza il pronostico nonostante i risultati degli scontri diretti pongano dei dubbi più che legittimi. Entrambe le squadre hanno passato il InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Prediction: Almere City vs VVV VenloOlympusbet Almere City and VVV Venlo are set to do battle on Saturday afternoon at the Yanmar Stadion in Almere, in the second leg of their encounter within the play-offs which determine teams ...
Dutch ResultsAlmere City FC 3, FC Eindhoven 1, OT, Almere City FC advances on 3-2 aggregate Willem II 2, VVV Venlo 2, OT, VVV Venlo advances on 5-4 aggregate MVV Maastricht 1, NAC Breda 4, NAC Breda advances on ...
