MLW Fusion 01.06.2023 (Di venerdì 2 giugno 2023) Buongiorno e bentornati con MLW Fusion. Secondo episodio della nuova stagione con El Hijo del Vikingo e John Henningan nel main event. Ecco i risultati. La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) battono Abismo Negro Jr. & Taurus (12:05) El Hijo del Vikingo, Psycho Clown & Rey Horus sconfiggono Gringo Loco, John Hennigan & Sam Adonis (14:26) Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
El Hijo del Vikingo lotterà a MLW Fusion questa settimana The Shield Of Wrestling
More On Impact Wrestling’s Mid-South Mayhem TV Tapings, Watch MLW: FusionAnd finally, Impact Wrestling sent out the following press release on Thursday to provide more details on their Mid-South Mayhem TV tapings that will be held in Memphis, TN on September 22nd and 23rd: ...
MLW Fusion Results – June 1, 2023: El Hijo Del Vikingo In ActionThis week’s episode of MLW Fusion kicked off with The Second Gear Crew waking up at a hotel in Mexico after a night on the town. They find Microman sitting in the corner with a bra on his head. Mance ...
MLW FusionSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : MLW Fusion