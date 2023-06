AEW | PAC sarebbe molto vicino al rientro

PAC si è operato al naso, ma tornerà presto in AEW The Shield Of Wrestling

PAC is on his way back to All Elite Wrestling. The former International Champion hasn’t been seen on AEW programming since January 11, when Death Triangle lost a ladder match to The Elite, which ...PAC did wrestle for OTT Wrestling during their ScrapperMania weekend in March. It is unknown exactly when PAC will return to AEW television. The Lucha Bros have continued to wrest ...