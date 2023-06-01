Thunderbolts, Steven Yeun: "Devo ricordare ai miei amici che è un solo film" (Di giovedì 1 giugno 2023) Steven Yeun ha parlato del film Thunderbolts, uno dei prossimi progetti della Marvel, spiegando la reazione dei suoi amici. Nel cast del film Thunderbolts ci sarà anche Steven Yeun e l'attore, in una nuova intervista, ha rivelato la reazione dei suoi amici al debutto tra le fila del MCU. L'attore, durante una roundtable organizzata da The Hollywood Reporter, ha infatti parlato del suo prossimo progetto. Le dichiarazioni dell'attore Steven Yeun, parlando del suo coinvolgimento in Thunderbolts, ha svelato che il film Marvel gli ha dato l'occasione di collaborare nuovamente con il regista Jake Schreier dopo la serie Lo Scontro. L'attore ha raccontato: "Ho ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
Thunderbolts, Steven Yeun: 'Devo ricordare ai miei amici che è un solo film'Nel cast del film Thunderbolts ci sarà anche Steven Yeun e l'attore, in una nuova intervista, ha rivelato la reazione dei suoi amici al debutto tra le fila del MCU. L'attore, durante una roundtable organizzata da The ...
Florence Pugh ricorda il suo ingresso nel MCU: "Molti registi indipendenti non hanno apprezzato la mia scelta"Yelena Belova farà poi parte della squadra protagonista di Thunderbolts , che riunirà sul grande ... Nel cinecomic - diretto da Jake Schreier - figurano anche Steven Yeun e Ayo Edebir i in due ...
Florence Pugh: 'I registi indie si sono davvero arrabbiati perché sono entrata nel MCU'...nel MCU Pugh ritornerà protagonista del Marvel Cinematic Universe in occasione di Thunderbolts , il ... Hannah John - Kamen (Ghost), e Steven Yeun e Ayo Edebiri con un ruolo che non è ancora stato ...
Thunderbolts, Steven Yeun: "Devo ricordare ai miei amici che è un ... Movieplayer
‘I think that’s the trap’: ‘Thunderbolts’ star refuses to be sucked into the MCU’s goldfish bowlLuckily, as an Academy Award-nominated actor coming off the back of one of Netflix’s best-reviewed episodic originals ever, Steven Yeun refuses to even entertain the notion. The actor was a ...
Steven Yeun on the ‘Trap’ of Joining the MCU: ‘I’m Just Making a Movie’"The trap is to look at that thing in the context of how society might view that thing," the "Beef" star said.
Thunderbolts StevenSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Thunderbolts Steven