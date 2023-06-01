SWCA ACQUIRES GLOBAL SUSTAINABILITY CONSULTANT ALO ADVISORS LLC

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 1 giugno 2023) - Acquisition strengthens's position as a strategic advisor and expands its presencely PHOENIX, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/Environmentals, a leading environmental consulting firm in the U.S., has acquired ALOLLC, an international management consulting firm focused onadvisory services for clients across a wide range of industries. ALOhelps clients design and deploystrategies, initiatives, and investments that simultaneously create business value and positive environmental and social impacts. ALO' team of 20 employees in the United States, Mexico, Netherlands, Portugal, and Sweden, and a network of affiliates in more than 50 countries, bring ...