Slenergy Launches iShare-Home Residential Energy Solution in Munich (Di giovedì 1 giugno 2023) Munich, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On May 31, SlEnergy hosted a remarkable brand and new product release ceremony in Munich, Germany. During the event, SlEnergy officially introduced its innovative Residential Energy Solution, iShare-Home, with an ambition to assist customers in reducing Energy costs, achieving Energy independence, and minimizing their carbon footprint. Esteemed guests from the new Energy industry, prestigious institutions, media representatives, and valued partners from across Europe attended the event, making it a truly historic moment for SlEnergy. The entire ceremony exuded the company's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On May 31, SlEnergy hosted a remarkable brand and new product release ceremony in Munich, Germany. During the event, SlEnergy officially introduced its innovative Residential Energy Solution, iShare-Home, with an ambition to assist customers in reducing Energy costs, achieving Energy independence, and minimizing their carbon footprint. Esteemed guests from the new Energy industry, prestigious institutions, media representatives, and valued partners from across Europe attended the event, making it a truly historic moment for SlEnergy. The entire ceremony exuded the company's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Slenergy Launches iShare-Home Residential Energy Solution in MunichMUNICH, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 31, Slenergy hosted a remarkable brand and new product release ceremony in Munich, Germany. During the ...
Slenergy LaunchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Slenergy Launches