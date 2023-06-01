PingPong enters partnership with Allegro to Transform European Merchant Payments

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 1 giugno 2023) - LUXEMBOURG, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/, a global leader in cross-borderand financial solutions, has teamed up, the Europe's premier online marketplace. Starting this May,s oncan now enjoy the convenience of's seamless payment management across all their sites. This collaboration also means thatcan provide secure and efficient payment solutions to businesses selling in keymarkets such as Poland, the Czech Republic, and more. The new opportunities awaiting onlines in Europe are endless, a significant market that contributes a staggering 22% to the world's economy, making it the second-largest economy ...