PingPong enters partnership with Allegro to Transform European Merchant Payments (Di giovedì 1 giugno 2023) - LUXEMBOURG, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/
PingPong, a global leader in cross-border Payments and financial solutions, has teamed up with Allegro, the Europe's premier online marketplace. Starting this May, European Merchants on Allegro can now enjoy the convenience of PingPong's seamless payment management across all their sites. This collaboration also means that PingPong can provide secure and efficient payment solutions to businesses selling in key European markets such as Poland, the Czech Republic, and more. The new opportunities awaiting online Merchants in Europe are endless, a significant market that contributes a staggering 22% to the world's economy, making it the second-largest economy ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
