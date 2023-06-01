GFN Thursday presenta la lineup di giugno con 20 nuovi titoliSopravvissuti Selvaggi per Yu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI! Più tempo libero con i device a controllo remotoMaria Sofia Federico : Dalla TV a OnlyFansAlessandro Impagnatiello confessa : Il cadavere Giulia Tramontano ...SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection - gameplay trailerCS Pokémon Special Championship Torino 2023Cisco 2023 Global Networking Trends Report: il futuro delle reti in ...Live di Siviglia-Roma Europa League 2022/2023, Dybala c’è!EcoFlow - offerta impianto fotovoltaico da balcone PowerStreamUltime Blog

PingPong enters partnership with Allegro to Transform European Merchant Payments (Di giovedì 1 giugno 2023) - LUXEMBOURG, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 PingPong, a global leader in cross-border Payments and financial solutions, has teamed up with Allegro, the Europe's premier online marketplace. Starting this May, European Merchants on Allegro can now enjoy the convenience of PingPong's seamless payment management across all their sites. This collaboration also means that PingPong can provide secure and efficient payment solutions to businesses selling in key European markets such as Poland, the Czech Republic, and more. The new opportunities awaiting online Merchants in Europe are endless, a significant market that contributes a staggering 22% to the world's economy, making it the second-largest economy ...
