DC League of Super-Pets | il film d' animazione arriva su Sky

DC League of Super-Pets, il film d'animazione arriva su Sky (Di giovedì 1 giugno 2023) Sky presenta in prima tv DC League of Super-Pets, un film di Jared Stern con le voci di Lillo e Maccio Cataponda: lunedì 5 giugno alle 21.15 su Sky Cinema Uno e in streaming su NOW. arriva in prima tv su Sky DC League of Super-Pets, cinecomic d'animazione che vede protagonista il cane di Superman, Krypto, lunedì 5 giugno alle 21.15 su Sky Cinema Uno (e successivamente anche su Sky Cinema Collection - 100% Animation), in streaming su NOW e disponibile on demand. Il film è diretto da Jared Stern, al suo debutto alla regia di un film d'animazione. La sceneggiatura, scritta dallo stesso Stern insieme al suo collaboratore di lunga data John Whittington, è basata sui ...
