Belgium Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Same-Sex Marriage with a Touching Gift | A Song for the First Dance

Belgium Celebrates

Belgium Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Same-Sex Marriage with a Touching Gift: A Song for the First Dance (Di giovedì 1 giugno 2023) BRUSSELS, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Alice on the Roof is releasing a heartfelt Song today to celebrate the significant milestone of Belgium's 20th Anniversary of Same-sex Marriage. The Song beautifully encapsulates the themes of love, unity, understanding, and acceptance. As part of the 'Embracing Openness' campaign, the Song emphasizes love wins in Belgium, also for Same-sex couples. Belgium has always been a pioneer in civil rights. In 2003, Belgium legalised Same-sex Marriage, a historic date that changed the lives of so many couples. Openness to diversity is part of the Belgian DNA, which is why the country have made progress in strengthening ...
Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Belgium: Belgium Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Same-Sex Marriage with a Touching Gift: A Song for the First Dance

