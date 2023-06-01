AtomVie Global Radiopharma raises over $90M to Complete its New Facility Buildout (Di giovedì 1 giugno 2023) HAMILTON, ON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/
AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc. (AtomVie), a Global-leading CDMO for the GMP manufacturing and worldwide distribution of Radiopharmaceuticals, today announced the closing of its Tranche 2 Series A financing led by its current investor, Avego Management, LLC ("Avego"). Along with Tranche 1 closed in August 2022, AtomVie has now raised over $90M, an amount sufficient to Complete the Buildout and equip its 64,000 sq.ft. purpose-built, state-of-the-art, scalable Facility. "We are extremely delighted to expand our relationship with Avego. This investment solidifies AtomVie's position as a world-class CDMO for the clinical and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
