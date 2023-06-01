And Just Like That 2: il ritorno di Samantha Jones (Di giovedì 1 giugno 2023) Mancano ancora pochi giorni all’uscita del secondo capitolo di And Just Like That, disponibile dal 23 giugno 2023 su Sky e, secondo alcune indiscrezioni rilasciate da Variey, Kim Cattrall è volata a New York per interpretare nuovamente il personaggio di Samantha Jones, la migliore amica di Carrie Bradshaw. L’attrice 66enne, tuttavia, come riportato tra le pagine del numero di ieri, 31 maggio 2023, reciterà soltanto in un cameo, senza comparire nel resto della serie. “Secondo alcune fonti, Cattrall ha girato una scena lo scorso 22 marzo”, si legge nelle prime righe dell’articolo di Elizabeth Wagmeister e Ramin Setoodeh: “Non è stata vista né parlare né incontrarsi con le altre star del programma, inclusa Sarah Jessica Parker e il regista di And Just Like ...Leggi su diredonna
