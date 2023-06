AEW: Don Callis e Takeshita vogliono distruggere l’Elite Zona Wrestling

At the same time, another fan said, “I don't know if @goldberg can add the size he'd need ... this comes at a time when both Ryback and Goldberg have been linked with WWE’s rival company, AEW.Adam Cole & Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. have secured the victory in your #AEW main event in San Diego! Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS.@RealBrittBaker @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/TlKA8bIZqU ...