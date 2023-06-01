Maria Sofia Federico : Dalla TV a OnlyFansAlessandro Impagnatiello confessa : Il cadavere Giulia Tramontano ...SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection - gameplay trailerCS Pokémon Special Championship Torino 2023Cisco 2023 Global Networking Trends Report: il futuro delle reti in ...Live di Siviglia-Roma Europa League 2022/2023, Dybala c’è!EcoFlow - offerta impianto fotovoltaico da balcone PowerStreamPRIDE MONTH 2023 | Da Trust prodotti gaming e genderlessLa scomparsa di Giulia Tramontano da Senago : Un litigio con il ...SHOPFULLY E GRUPPO VICENZI PUNTANO SU L DIGITALEUltime Blog

AACSB International

AACSB International Appoints Lily Bi as President and CEO (Di giovedì 1 giugno 2023) TAMPA, Fla., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/

AACSB International (AACSB), the world's largest and longest standing business education network and premier global accreditor announced the appointment of Lily Bi as its President and CEO, effective June 26, 2023.  "After an extensive search and meeting with several outstanding candidates, the AACSB CEO Search Committee has selected an innovative leader in Lily Bi, an accomplished association executive with global business expertise. Under her leadership, AACSB will continue to elevate the quality of business education around the world to meet the needs of business, lifelong learners, and society," states McRae C. Banks, AACSB board chair and dean of the Bryan School of Business and Economics, ...
