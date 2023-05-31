With Sponsorship During the Cannes Film Festival, TCL Reiterates Industry Leading Color Expression Capabilities (Di mercoledì 31 maggio 2023) Pioneering Mini LED and QLED technology and AiPQ processor that take movie watching to the next level thanks to the ability to display over a billion Colors HONG KONG, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/
TCL, a world's top two TV brand and top one 98-inch TV brand, allows users to see life on screen in the vivid spectrum of over a billion different hues, thanks to the exceptional Color enhancement technology of its recently released 2023 TV C series line up. Sponsoring the China Pavilion at the acclaimed Cannes Film Festival 2023 earlier this month, TCL endorses the power of Film to inspire audiences, when combined With the exceptional display technology and accurate Color Expression vital to bringing movies to life. According to the Global ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
TCL, a world's top two TV brand and top one 98-inch TV brand, allows users to see life on screen in the vivid spectrum of over a billion different hues, thanks to the exceptional Color enhancement technology of its recently released 2023 TV C series line up. Sponsoring the China Pavilion at the acclaimed Cannes Film Festival 2023 earlier this month, TCL endorses the power of Film to inspire audiences, when combined With the exceptional display technology and accurate Color Expression vital to bringing movies to life. According to the Global ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Second - Annual EON Event to Convene the Builders and Implementers of Applied AI"Since we first hosted EON last fall, AI has exploded onto the world stage, with no industry left ... Request an invitation to attend or inquire about sponsorship opportunities . About EON Edge of Now (...
UniCredit and Mastercard Expand Payments PartnershipIt aligns with UniCredit's brand attributes to build increased preference and loyalty across the ...opportunities thanks to Mastercard's strong award - winning Priceless brand platform and sponsorship ...
Winners of the International SOS Foundation Duty of Care Awards 2023...have Chubb as Platinum sponsor of the 2023 Duty of Care Awards & Summit and supporting sponsorship ...Business Wire - 26 Maggio 2023 The ExpensiCon awards showcase Expensify's growing partnerships with ...
Congressi medici. Basta con gli sponsor | SaluteInternazionale SaluteInternazionale
With Sponsorship During the Cannes Film Festival, TCL Reiterates Industry Leading Color Expression CapabilitiesPioneering Mini LED and QLED technology and AiPQ processor that take movie watching to the next level thanks to the ability to display over a billion ...
Dragons nightmare continues as 40-year sponsor follows Jason Ryles rejectionIf there’s an NRL fan who didn’t think it was already bad at the St George Illawarra Dragons before today, the day from hell has sent the club to rock bottom.
With SponsorshipSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : With Sponsorship