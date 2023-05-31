Pnrr e RepowerEu: Una grande occasione per ottimizzare e migliorare ...Microsoft Copilot: Il Nuovo Assistente Digitale Intelligente su ...Windows 11: Caratteristiche, Requisiti e Vantaggi rispetto a Windows ...Windows 10: Caratteristiche, Fine del Supporto e la Scelta tra ...The Sims 4 svela i kit Revival Grunge e Angolo LibreriaRed Dead Online: Bonus per i Distillatori e altroIn Metal: Hellsinger le hit delle più grandi band del mondoSILENT HILL: Ascension - nuovo trailer svelatoFARMING SIMULATOR 22: NUOVO HAY & FORAGE PACK NUOVI BRAND E MACCHINARIUn viaggio infernale: la strada per Diablo IVUltime Blog

VIP Aircraft Catering Palatum by Chef Helt Araujo Announces Expansion into Europe

VIP Aircraft

VIP Aircraft Catering Palatum by Chef Helt Araujo Announces Expansion into Europe (Di mercoledì 31 maggio 2023) - Palatum Europe launched in collaboration with global aviation group Bestfly LISBON, Portugal, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Today, Palatum by Chef Helt Araujo, an Angolan-based VIP Aircraft Catering services provider, announced the Expansion of its service offering to Europe through the opening of a facility in Lisbon by Q3, 2023.  Palatum is part of Grupo CHA, a renowned chain of fine dining restaurants and a VIP Catering supplier based in Angola. "We have been delivering the highest quality ingredients and incomparable standard of gastronomic excellence to our clientele for many years.  Palatum expanded to the VIP Aircraft charter market nearly ...
VIP Aircraft Catering Palatum by Chef Helt Araujo Announces Expansion into Europe

