VIP Aircraft Catering Palatum by Chef Helt Araujo Announces Expansion into Europe (Di mercoledì 31 maggio 2023) - Palatum Europe launched in collaboration with global aviation group Bestfly LISBON, Portugal, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Today, Palatum by Chef Helt Araujo, an Angolan-based VIP Aircraft Catering services provider, announced the Expansion of its service offering to Europe through the opening of a facility in Lisbon by Q3, 2023. Palatum is part of Grupo CHA, a renowned chain of fine dining restaurants and a VIP Catering supplier based in Angola. "We have been delivering the highest quality ingredients and incomparable standard of gastronomic excellence to our clientele for many years. Palatum expanded to the VIP Aircraft charter market nearly ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
