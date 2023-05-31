VIP Aircraft Catering Palatum by Chef Helt Araujo Announces Expansion into Europe

(Di mercoledì 31 maggio 2023) -launched in collaboration with global aviation group Bestfly LISBON, Portugal, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/Today,by, an Angolan-based VIPservices provider, announced theof its service offering tothrough the opening of a facility in Lisbon by Q3, 2023.is part of Grupo CHA, a renowned chain of fine dining restaurants and a VIPsupplier based in Angola. "We have been delivering the highest quality ingredients and incomparable standard of gastronomic excellence to our clientele for many years.expanded to the VIPcharter market nearly ...

'MS Aviation gives us a further foothold in Europe from where we will expand the existing corporatemanagement services, add another link to our current Europeancharter business, and ...We have built a solid foundation with a diversified business in theexecutive, commercial, oil & gas support, and ground support segments." said Nuno Pereira, Chairman & Group ..."MS Aviation gives us a further foothold in Europe from where we will expand the existing corporatemanagement services, add another link to our current Europeancharter business, and ...

Nomadic trasferisce il nuovo VIP plane del Tajikistan. E' l'ex del ... Italiavola & Travel –

Con la tua autorizzazione noi e i nostri fornitori possiamo utilizzare dati precisi di geolocalizzazione e identificazione tramite la scansione del dispositivo. Puoi fare clic per consentire a noi e a ...Monaco-based brokerage Opus Aero showcased a VIP ACJ319neo, completed by Jet Aviation, for sale at EBACE last week.