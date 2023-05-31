EcoFlow - offerta impianto fotovoltaico da balcone PowerStreamPRIDE MONTH 2023 | Da Trust prodotti gaming e genderlessLa scomparsa di Giulia Tramontano da Senago : Un litigio con il ...SHOPFULLY E GRUPPO VICENZI PUNTANO SU L DIGITALEMOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION 2 ARRIVA OGGI SU PCBattlefield 2042 - Note di sviluppo della Stagione 5Alessandro Impagnatiello : fidanzato di Giulia Tramontano scomparsa a ...Diletta Leotta: La Dolce Attesa con Loris Karius e il Colpo di ...Rumors di divorzio tra Harry e Meghan: Cosa c'è di vero dietro il ...Pnrr e RepowerEu: Una grande occasione per ottimizzare e migliorare ...Ultime Blog

Vazyme Signs Global Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Azenta

Vazyme Signs

Vazyme Signs Global Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Azenta (Di mercoledì 31 maggio 2023) NANJING, China, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Vazyme (688105.SH), China's leading biotechnology company, has officially signed a Global Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Azenta Life Sciences ("Azenta", Nasdaq: AZTA), which will promote to establish "one-stop" service process for both companies in the fields of next-generation sequencing, automated library preparation, raw material supply, experimental consumables, sample storage and more. Dr. Nie Junwei, General Manager of Life Science Division, Vazyme, and Mr. George Ge, General Manager of Azenta China, witnessed by Dr. Cao Lin, Chairman and Founder of Vazyme, and Mr. Stephen S. Schwartz, Global President and CEO of ...
