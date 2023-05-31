Session, Germany's trusted music retailer, chooses Agillic to drive personalisation and accelerate growth both online and off (Di mercoledì 31 maggio 2023) Through Agillic's flexible data model, dynamic headless content capabilities, and GDPR compliance, Session aims to create more targeted, seamless customer experiences both online and off. Since 1979, Session has been Germany's trusted music retailer. With over 100 million views on YouTube, the largest music stores in Walldorf (Baden) and Frankfurt, a growing e-commerce site and a passion to make more music, Session operates with one standard — Create the best shopping experience possible. With Agillic's Omnichannel Marketing Automation Platform, Session will provide new and existing customers with a more seamless and tailored experience, from the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
