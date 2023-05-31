P&C Solution Unveils Remote Assistance Solutions at AWE USA 2023, Participating for the Third Consecutive Year (Di mercoledì 31 maggio 2023) - SEOUL, South Korea, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/
P&C Solution is set to launch its product, METALENSE, at the Augmented World Expo (AWE USA 2023), marking its debut in the North American market. The expo is scheduled to take place in Santa Clara, California, USA from the 1st of June to the 2nd of June. AWE, the world's largest virtual technology exhibition, brings together top professionals from the AR, VR and XR markets to exchange cutting-edge development trends and knowledge. Approximately 225 global companies are expected to participate in this Year's expo. P&C Solution, which has been involved in AWE USA since 2021, is confident that this event will generate positive outcomes, with meetings planned with a number of other global companies. In South Korea, P&C ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
