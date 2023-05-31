Partick Thistle vs Ross County – probabili formazioni (Di mercoledì 31 maggio 2023) Il Ross County si reca al Firhill Stadium per affrontare il Partick Thistle nell’andata della finale dei playoff retrocessione di Scottish Premiership giovedì 1 giugno sera. Mentre i padroni di casa cercano di assicurarsi la promozione in massima serie per la prima volta in cinque anni, gli ospiti sperano di mantenere il loro status di Premiership per la quarta stagione consecutiva. Il calcio di inizio di Partick Thistle vs Ross County è previsto alle 21 Anteprima della partita Partick Thistle vs Ross County a che punto sono le due squadre Partick Thistle Dopo il quarto posto nella stagione regolare di Championship, il ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
SCOZIA PREMIERSHIP - SPAREGGIO Ayr - Partick Thistle 20:45
SCOZIA PREMIERSHIP - SPAREGGIO Ayr - Partick Thistle 20:45
SCOZIA PREMIERSHIP - SPAREGGIO Partick Thistle - Ayr 20:45
We’ve got to believe we can pull off a miracle – Inverness captain Sean WelshCaptain Sean Welsh has told his Inverness team-mates they have to believe they can pull off “a miracle” in what will be the biggest game of his career this Saturday. The cinch Championship side are ...
Scottish Premiership Play-off: Can Ross County stop Partick Thistle making historyWhen they completed their rout of Championship runners-up Ayr United on Friday, Kris Doolan's Thistle became the first to reach a Premiership Play-off final after finishing fourth in the second tier.
