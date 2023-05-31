NWA Powerrr 30.05.2023 (Di mercoledì 31 maggio 2023) I risultati dell’ 83° Episodio della nuova stagione del Webshow della NWA andato in scena a Highland Park, Illinois: Non Title MatchKnox And Murdoch (Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch) vs. The Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews) NWA United States Tag Team Champion finisce No Contest (4:50) Crockett Cup 2023 Qualifying MatchThe NOW (Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus) battono Mario Pardua & Ryan Matthews (3:51) e si qualificano al Torneo Samantha Starr batte Kylie Paige (4:22) Crockett Cup 2023 Qualifying MatchThe Handsome Bastards (Jake Dumas & Mercurio) (w/CJ) battono America’s Ego (Jamie Stanley & Joe Alonzo) (6:03) e si qualificano al Torneo Leggi su zonawrestling
Photos: NWA Unveils Women's TV Championship Title BeltFans now have a first look at the new NWA World Women's Television Championship belt that will debut at NWA's Crockett Cup events this weekend.
NWA Powerrr torna in scena come ogni martedì sera su FITE TV, pronto ad offrire dello spettacolo targato National Wrestling Alliance.
