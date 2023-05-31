SHOPFULLY E GRUPPO VICENZI PUNTANO SU L DIGITALEMOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION 2 ARRIVA OGGI SU PCBattlefield 2042 - Note di sviluppo della Stagione 5Alessandro Impagnatiello : fidanzato di Giulia Tramontano scomparsa a ...Diletta Leotta: La Dolce Attesa con Loris Karius e il Colpo di ...Rumors di divorzio tra Harry e Meghan: Cosa c'è di vero dietro il ...Pnrr e RepowerEu: Una grande occasione per ottimizzare e migliorare ...Microsoft Copilot: Il Nuovo Assistente Digitale Intelligente su ...Windows 11: Caratteristiche, Requisiti e Vantaggi rispetto a Windows ...Windows 10: Caratteristiche, Fine del Supporto e la Scelta tra ...Ultime Blog

HONOR Magic Vs Recognized at iF Design Award 2023

HONOR Magic

HONOR Magic Vs Recognized at iF Design Award 2023 (Di mercoledì 31 maggio 2023) - SHENZHEN, China, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/

HONOR today announced that it has received nine coveted Awards at the prestigious iF Design Award 2023. The accolades were given to the industry-leading HONOR Magic Vs and several exceptional camera features including Video Recording in Movie Mode; Magic Take, More Highlights at One Shot; Solo Cut Mode; and Multi-Video Recording. Multiple other HONOR capabilities have also been Recognized, including AI Privacy Call and Earbud Temperature Measurement, underlining the company's unwavering commitment to human-centric Design and innovation. "We are deeply HONORed to receive numerous iF Design ...
SHENZHEN, China, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HONOR today announced that it has received nine coveted awards at the prestigious iF Design Award 2023.

