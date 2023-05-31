HONOR Magic Vs Recognized at iF Design Award 2023

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 31 maggio 2023) - SHENZHEN, China, May 31,/PRNewswire/today announced that it has received nine coveteds at the prestigious iF. The accolades were given to the industry-leadingVs and several exceptional camera features including Video Recording in Movie Mode;Take, More Highlights at One Shot; Solo Cut Mode; and Multi-Video Recording. Multiple othercapabilities have also been, including AI Privacy Call and Earbud Temperature Measurement, underlining the company's unwavering commitment to human-centricand innovation. "We are deeplyed to receive numerous iF...