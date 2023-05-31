HONOR Magic Vs Recognized at iF Design Award 2023 (Di mercoledì 31 maggio 2023) - SHENZHEN, China, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/
HONOR today announced that it has received nine coveted Awards at the prestigious iF Design Award 2023. The accolades were given to the industry-leading HONOR Magic Vs and several exceptional camera features including Video Recording in Movie Mode; Magic Take, More Highlights at One Shot; Solo Cut Mode; and Multi-Video Recording. Multiple other HONOR capabilities have also been Recognized, including AI Privacy Call and Earbud Temperature Measurement, underlining the company's unwavering commitment to human-centric Design and innovation. "We are deeply HONORed to receive numerous iF Design ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
HONOR Magic Vs Recognized at iF Design Award 2023SHENZHEN, China, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HONOR today announced that it has received nine coveted awards at the prestigious iF Design Award 2023.
