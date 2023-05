HeartBeat su Prime Video | amore e vampiri nella nuova serie tv coreana

Heartbeat: Amazon annuncia l'arrivo su Prime Video della serie ... BadTaste.it Cinema

Ok, known for his roles in series such as “Dream High,” “Bring It On, Ghost” and “Vincenzo,” as well as a recent cameo in Netflix's “XO, Kitty,” will star opposite South Korean actor Won Ji-an, whose ...Prime Video is expanding its global slate of Korean dramas with vampire-themed fantasy romcom HeartBeat, starring Ok Taec-yeon. Produced by Korean broadcaster KBS, the series will be ...