GWM Expands Global Reach with TANK500 launched in UAE (Di mercoledì 31 maggio 2023) BAODING, China, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On May 29, GWM launched TANK500 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market. The launch event was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, attracting the attention and experience of a large number of GWM fans. More than 140 guests attended the event, including VIP customers, and more than 70 influential media outlets and key opinion leaders (KOLs), all showering GWM TANK500 with high praise. GWM TANK500 has won over consumers in the UAE with high-end luxury styling and powerful performance. GWM TANK300 was also unveiled, enhancing the brand awareness of GWM TANK among local consumers. Mr. Gautam Arun, Product Director of GWM in the Middle East Region, demonstrated the ultimate experience of intelligence, luxury, and comfort.
