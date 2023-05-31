EZVIZ unveils HP7 | the new-generation | internet-connected video doorphone | to replace traditional home intercom systems with vastly smarter features

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 31 maggio 2023) App-accessible and remotely controllable, the HP7 combines a 2K outdoor doorbell and a large indoor display to satisfy the ever-evolving demands on easier front-door communications and betterprotection. HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/, a world-leading innovator in smartsecurity, impresses the marketits latest innovation, the HP7 Smart. A well-thought-out kit consisting of a 2-in-1 camera and doorbella 7-inch color touch screen, the HP7 interlinksentrance locks and connects tonetworks. Users will get in and out more easily, see and interactvisitors more clearly, and be able to open doors remotely. What's better, users can receive ...