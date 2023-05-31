EZVIZ unveils HP7, the new-generation, internet-connected video doorphone, to replace traditional home intercom systems with vastly smarter features (Di mercoledì 31 maggio 2023) App-accessible and remotely controllable, the HP7 combines a 2K outdoor doorbell and a large indoor display to satisfy the ever-evolving demands on easier front-door communications and better home protection. HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/
EZVIZ, a world-leading innovator in smart home security, impresses the market with its latest innovation, the HP7 Smart video doorphone. A well-thought-out kit consisting of a 2-in-1 camera and doorbell with a 7-inch color touch screen, the HP7 interlinks with entrance locks and connects to home networks. Users will get in and out more easily, see and interact with visitors more clearly, and be able to open doors remotely.
