Excellent 12-Month Results from SELUTION SFA Trial Presented at JET

12-Month Results from the SELUTION SFA Trial have been Presented at the Japan Endovascular Treatment (JET) Conference in Tokyo. The objective of this study was to assess the safety and efficacy of SELUTION SLR™, MedAlliance's novel sirolimus-eluting balloon, for endovascular therapy of de novo and non-stented restenotic lesions in the superficial femoral artery (SFA) and popliteal artery (PA). The prospective, multicenter single arm Trial has involved 134 patients treated across 13 sites in Japan. The primary endpoint of 12-Month primary patency of the target lesion was achieved in 87.9% of patients. There was 97% freedom from TLR; no major amputations or deaths; and a 0.7% rate ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
