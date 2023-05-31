Earthfirst® Films Redefines Home Compostable Films with New Soft Touch Options (Di mercoledì 31 maggio 2023) - A high performing Home Compostable film with increases in both seal strength and Softness compared to conventional Films is launched. COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Industry leading biopolymer film manufacturer Earthfirst® Films releases a line of Soft Touch, Home Compostable Films. Strong side seals, which exceed the seal strength of traditional polyethylene-based materials, are an inherent film property. Film performance and tactile properties are ideal for e commerce mailing envelopes, high-end retail bags, air pillow protection, refrigerated gel packs, produce labels and any other application where ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
