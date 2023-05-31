EcoFlow - offerta impianto fotovoltaico da balcone PowerStreamPRIDE MONTH 2023 | Da Trust prodotti gaming e genderlessLa scomparsa di Giulia Tramontano da Senago : Un litigio con il ...SHOPFULLY E GRUPPO VICENZI PUNTANO SU L DIGITALEMOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION 2 ARRIVA OGGI SU PCBattlefield 2042 - Note di sviluppo della Stagione 5Alessandro Impagnatiello : fidanzato di Giulia Tramontano scomparsa a ...Diletta Leotta: La Dolce Attesa con Loris Karius e il Colpo di ...Rumors di divorzio tra Harry e Meghan: Cosa c'è di vero dietro il ...Pnrr e RepowerEu: Una grande occasione per ottimizzare e migliorare ...Ultime Blog

Appian Selected for 2023 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Appian Selected for 2023 CRN® Partner Program Guide (Di mercoledì 31 maggio 2023) Inclusion based on new Appian Partner Program designed to grow Partner success and accelerate customer value MCLEAN, Va., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2023 Partner Program Guide. This annual Guide offers essential information to members of the IT channel ecosystem as they explore technology manufacturers' Partner Programs to find the vendors that will best support their business needs. Appian's inclusion is based on the recently-announced Appian Partner Program, a new Partnership ...
