WWE | Trish Stratus sarà una presenza fissa a Raw d’ora in poi

WWE: Trish Stratus sarà una presenza fissa a Raw d’ora in poi (Di martedì 30 maggio 2023) Tra le donne più importanti nella storia del wrestling figura sicuramente Trish Sratus, Hall of Famer WWE ed ex campionessa della federazione. La wrestler ha passato anni indimenticabili a Stamford prima di annunciare il suo ritiro nel 2006, al termine di un match contro la sua arcirivale/amica Lita. Stratus è attualmente impegnata in un feud con The Man, Becky Lynch e secondo quanto riportato dai media americani, l’Hall of Famer d’ora in poi sarà una presenza regolare in quel di Raw. La news Secondo quanto riportato da PWInsider, la compagnia ha intenzione di sfruttare la popolarità di Trish anche per mandare over Zoey Stark come heel:“Ci è stato detto che Trish Stratus apparirà regolarmente a Raw d’ora in poi, quindi ...
