WWE: Trish Stratus sarà una presenza fissa a Raw d’ora in poi (Di martedì 30 maggio 2023) Tra le donne più importanti nella storia del wrestling figura sicuramente Trish Sratus, Hall of Famer WWE ed ex campionessa della federazione. La wrestler ha passato anni indimenticabili a Stamford prima di annunciare il suo ritiro nel 2006, al termine di un match contro la sua arcirivale/amica Lita. Stratus è attualmente impegnata in un feud con The Man, Becky Lynch e secondo quanto riportato dai media americani, l’Hall of Famer d’ora in poi sarà una presenza regolare in quel di Raw. La news Secondo quanto riportato da PWInsider, la compagnia ha intenzione di sfruttare la popolarità di Trish anche per mandare over Zoey Stark come heel:“Ci è stato detto che Trish Stratus apparirà regolarmente a Raw d’ora in poi, quindi ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
WWE : Trish Stratus vs Becky Lynch deciso da un’interferenza inattesa nel finale!
WWE : A NOC Trish Stratus potrebbe mettere la parola fine ad una sua sfortunata streak di 17 anni
WWE : Acceso confronto tra Becky Lynch e Trish Stratus alla firma del contratto per il loro match a Night Of Champions
WWE : Sancita la firma del contratto tra Becky e Trish per il prossimo Raw
WWE : Becky Lynch torna a RAW e attacca Trish Stratus
WWE : Trish Stratus ha spiegato i motivi che l’hanno portata a tradire Becky Lynch e Lita
WWE: Perchè Zoey Stark si è schierata dalla parte di Trish Stratus Spazio Wrestling
Backstage Update On Trish Stratus’ WWE StatusThe first singles match between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch took place at Saturday’s WWE Night of Champions 2023 pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia ...
Seth Rollins & Trish Stratus Reportedly To Appear Regularly On WWE RawTwo of the bigger question marks hovering over the "WWE Raw" brand have been clarified, and there shouldn't be any conspicuous absences going forward.
WWE TrishSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Trish