Leicester, Srivaddhanaprabha: “Ricevuto messaggi offensivi ma torneremo in Premier” (Di martedì 30 maggio 2023) Il patron delle Foxes dopo la retrocessione nella seconda divisione inglese: le reazioni dei tifosi e le parole.Leggi su itasportpress
La retrocessione del Leicester è la crisi di un'intera cittàTra le aziende colpite dal Covid c'è anche la proprietà del Leicester City: la proprietà thailandese, guidata dal figlio di Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha dopo la sua tragica morte nel 2018, ha come ...
Il presidente del Leicester dopo la retrocessione: "Ho ricevuto un sacco di messaggi dai nostri tifosi, sia positivi che negativi"Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, presidente del Leicester, ha parlato attraverso un comunicato ufficiale dopo la retrocessione Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, presidente del Leicester, ha parlato attraverso un ...
La favola è finita: 7 anni dopo il trionfo con Ranieri, il Leicester retrocede in ChampionshipsQuella del Leicester è stata però anche una favola triste. Il 27 ottobre 2018, il proprietario thailandese Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha - al timone dal 2010 - stava lasciando il King Power Stadium in ...
Relegation forces Leicester to grapple with backslide since Premier League titleThey lived the dream, but now comes the nightmare. Seven years after completing the most improbable sporting fairy tale to win the Premier League, Leicester City were relegated to the second-tier EFL ...
Leicester City could see revenues drop £100-£150m following relegation to ChampionshipCity are first Premier League team to go down having finished in top half of table for the five previous seasons ...
