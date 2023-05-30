Dragon Trainer: Mason Thames e Nico Parker star del film live-action (Di martedì 30 maggio 2023) Saranno i giovani attori Mason Thames e Nico Parker gli interpreti di Hiccup e Astrid nella versione live-action di Dragon Trainer. Saranno Mason Thames e Nico Parker gli interpreti di Hiccup e Astrid nel film live-action di Dragon Trainer. Il giovane attore ha recitato recentemente nel film The Black Phone, mentre la sua co-star è stata protagonista in The Last of Us e Dumbo. I primi dettagli dell'adattamento live-action Per ora, i nomi di Mason Thames e Nico Parker ...Leggi su movieplayer
