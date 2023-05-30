Pnrr e RepowerEu: Una grande occasione per ottimizzare e migliorare ...Microsoft Copilot: Il Nuovo Assistente Digitale Intelligente su ...Windows 11: Caratteristiche, Requisiti e Vantaggi rispetto a Windows ...Windows 10: Caratteristiche, Fine del Supporto e la Scelta tra ...The Sims 4 svela i kit Revival Grunge e Angolo LibreriaRed Dead Online: Bonus per i Distillatori e altroIn Metal: Hellsinger le hit delle più grandi band del mondoSILENT HILL: Ascension - nuovo trailer svelatoFARMING SIMULATOR 22: NUOVO HAY & FORAGE PACK NUOVI BRAND E MACCHINARIUn viaggio infernale: la strada per Diablo IVUltime Blog

Dragon Trainer | Mason Thames e Nico Parker star del film live-action

Dragon Trainer

Dragon Trainer: Mason Thames e Nico Parker star del film live-action (Di martedì 30 maggio 2023) Saranno i giovani attori Mason Thames e Nico Parker gli interpreti di Hiccup e Astrid nella versione live-action di Dragon Trainer. Saranno Mason Thames e Nico Parker gli interpreti di Hiccup e Astrid nel film live-action di Dragon Trainer. Il giovane attore ha recitato recentemente nel film The Black Phone, mentre la sua co-star è stata protagonista in The Last of Us e Dumbo. I primi dettagli dell'adattamento live-action Per ora, i nomi di Mason Thames e Nico Parker ...
