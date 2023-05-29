Tragica giornata di sangue sulle strade: sette morti e un feritoSvolta nell'omicidio di Yirelis Pena Santana: Fermato un sospettato ...L'esercito ucraino abbatte 52 droni iraniani durante attacchi russi a ...Tragedia sul Lago Maggiore: Violento Maltempo Provoca Incidente ...VeeamON Tour per il 2023Stampante 3D Artillery X2: L'eccellenza della stampa 3D è in offerta!Roland Garros: Camila Giorgi parte bene e vince contro la francese ...70mai Dash Cam Omni X200 RecensioneIl chirurgo estetico dei vip Antonio Franco a Novella 2000: Tutti ...2 Giugno: La Festa Nazionale Italiana che celebra i simboli e gli ...Ultime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road | C China' s old industrial city eyes modern transformation through high-quality development

Xinhua Silk Road: C. China's old industrial city eyes modern transformation through high-quality development (Di lunedì 29 maggio 2023) BEIJING, May 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/

As an important industrial base in central China'sHunan Province, the city of Hengyang has been promoting the transformation of its manufacturing sector toward intelligent development in recent years, featuring high-end value chains and high-precision technologies. Accommodating 37 of all 41 industrial sectors, Hengyang is one of the cities with the most complete industrial categories in Hunan. Thanks to its continuous efforts in underlining the quality of manufacturing, the city's gross domestic product (GDP) topped 400 billion yuan (about 56.56 billion U.S. dollars) for the first time in 2022. Emphasizing advanced manufacturing as the city's ...
