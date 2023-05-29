Xinhua Silk Road: C. China's old industrial city eyes modern transformation through high-quality development (Di lunedì 29 maggio 2023) BEIJING, May 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
As an important industrial base in central China'sHunan Province, the city of Hengyang has been promoting the transformation of its manufacturing sector toward intelligent development in recent years, featuring high-end value chains and high-precision technologies. Accommodating 37 of all 41 industrial sectors, Hengyang is one of the cities with the most complete industrial categories in Hunan. Thanks to its continuous efforts in underlining the quality of manufacturing, the city's gross domestic product (GDP) topped 400 billion yuan (about 56.56 billion U.S. dollars) for the first time in 2022. Emphasizing advanced manufacturing as the city's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
