WWE: Carmelo Hayes batte Bron Breakker e mantiene il titolo durante Battleground (Di lunedì 29 maggio 2023) Il Main Event di NXT Battleground ha visto affrontarsi per l’ennesima volta il campione Carmelo Hayes, e il suo acerrimo rivale Bron Breakker. Il tanto atteso scontro tra i due, che un tempo si rispettavano, e che ora si danno battaglia senza esclusione di colpi, ha visto delinearsi già da subito due personalità antitetiche. Se da un lato il campione Hayes ha cercato di reggere botta per tutto il tempo, dall’altro Bron Breakker non si è risparmiato ed ha aggredito il campione sin dalle fasi iniziali del match. Stoicismo Carmelo Hayes, nonostante i colpi subiti ed una notevole aggressività patita per mano di Breakker, è riuscito a portare a casa vittoria e titolo, chiudendo ...Leggi su zonawrestling
WWE NXT Battleground Results: Tiffany Stratton Claims The NXT Women's TitleJoe Gacy, Tyler Bate and Wes Lee took part in the opening fight of the Battleground to decide the fate of the NXT American Championship. The triple threat fight was entertaining and succeeded in ...
WWE NXT Battleground 2023: New Women’s Champion crowned; New record set at PLEWWE NXT Battleground 2023 PLE took place last night at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, where a new womens champion was crowned.
