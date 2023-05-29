Smartphone&Acqua: i consigli per l'estate di CertiDealBlitz in aula: l'aggressione con arma finta e la paura nell'istituto ...Tragica giornata di sangue sulle strade: sette morti e un feritoSvolta nell'omicidio di Yirelis Pena Santana: Fermato un sospettato ...L'esercito ucraino abbatte 52 droni iraniani durante attacchi russi a ...Tragedia sul Lago Maggiore: Violento Maltempo Provoca Incidente ...VeeamON Tour per il 2023Stampante 3D Artillery X2: L'eccellenza della stampa 3D è in offerta!Roland Garros: Camila Giorgi parte bene e vince contro la francese ...70mai Dash Cam Omni X200 RecensioneUltime Blog

WWE | Carmelo Hayes batte Bron Breakker e mantiene il titolo durante Battleground

WWE Carmelo

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Commenta
WWE: Carmelo Hayes batte Bron Breakker e mantiene il titolo durante Battleground (Di lunedì 29 maggio 2023) Il Main Event di NXT Battleground ha visto affrontarsi per l’ennesima volta il campione Carmelo Hayes, e il suo acerrimo rivale Bron Breakker. Il tanto atteso scontro tra i due, che un tempo si rispettavano, e che ora si danno battaglia senza esclusione di colpi, ha visto delinearsi già da subito due personalità antitetiche. Se da un lato il campione Hayes ha cercato di reggere botta per tutto il tempo, dall’altro Bron Breakker non si è risparmiato ed ha aggredito il campione sin dalle fasi iniziali del match. Stoicismo Carmelo Hayes, nonostante i colpi subiti ed una notevole aggressività patita per mano di Breakker, è riuscito a portare a casa vittoria e titolo, chiudendo ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

WWE: Carmelo Hayes batte Bron Breakker e mantiene il titolo durante Battleground  Zona Wrestling

WWE NXT Battleground Results: Tiffany Stratton Claims The NXT Women's Title

Joe Gacy, Tyler Bate and Wes Lee took part in the opening fight of the Battleground to decide the fate of the NXT American Championship. The triple threat fight was entertaining and succeeded in ...

WWE NXT Battleground 2023: New Women’s Champion crowned; New record set at PLE

WWE NXT Battleground 2023 PLE took place last night at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, where a new womens champion was crowned.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Carmelo
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : WWE Carmelo Carmelo Hayes batte Bron Breakker