WWE: Carmelo Hayes batte Bron Breakker e mantiene il titolo durante Battleground Zona Wrestling

Joe Gacy, Tyler Bate and Wes Lee took part in the opening fight of the Battleground to decide the fate of the NXT American Championship. The triple threat fight was entertaining and succeeded in ...WWE NXT Battleground 2023 PLE took place last night at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, where a new womens champion was crowned.