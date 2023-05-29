Tragica giornata di sangue sulle strade: sette morti e un feritoSvolta nell'omicidio di Yirelis Pena Santana: Fermato un sospettato ...L'esercito ucraino abbatte 52 droni iraniani durante attacchi russi a ...Tragedia sul Lago Maggiore: Violento Maltempo Provoca Incidente ...VeeamON Tour per il 2023Stampante 3D Artillery X2: L'eccellenza della stampa 3D è in offerta!Roland Garros: Camila Giorgi parte bene e vince contro la francese ...70mai Dash Cam Omni X200 RecensioneIl chirurgo estetico dei vip Antonio Franco a Novella 2000: Tutti ...2 Giugno: La Festa Nazionale Italiana che celebra i simboli e gli ...Ultime Blog

Veken And ESY SUNHOME Reached A Strategic Cooperation on Sodium Batteries to Jointly Promote the New Development of Energy Storage (Di lunedì 29 maggio 2023) SHENZHEN, China, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/

On May 27, Veken Technology (hereinafter referred to as "Veken", stock code: 600152) and ESY SUNHOME held a Strategic Cooperation signing ceremony at the Sodium battery production and commencement ceremony. The two parties will explore the implementation of Sodium battery products and work together to Promote the Development of the residential and commercial Energy Storage industry. Mr Lee, CEO of ESY SUNHOME, Mr. He Chengming, President of Veken and Mr Chen Liangqin CTO of Veken. According to the agreement, Veken will provide ESY SUNHOME with Sodium ...
He Chengming, President of Veken and Mr Chen Liangqin CTO of Veken. According to the agreement, Veken will provide ESY SUNHOME with sodium battery technology and technical guidance to help the ...

SHENZHEN, China, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 27, Veken Technology (hereinafter referred to as 'Veken', stock code: 600152) and ESY SUNHOME ...

