Smartphone&Acqua: i consigli per l'estate di CertiDealBlitz in aula: l'aggressione con arma finta e la paura nell'istituto ...Tragica giornata di sangue sulle strade: sette morti e un feritoSvolta nell'omicidio di Yirelis Pena Santana: Fermato un sospettato ...L'esercito ucraino abbatte 52 droni iraniani durante attacchi russi a ...Tragedia sul Lago Maggiore: Violento Maltempo Provoca Incidente ...VeeamON Tour per il 2023Stampante 3D Artillery X2: L'eccellenza della stampa 3D è in offerta!Roland Garros: Camila Giorgi parte bene e vince contro la francese ...70mai Dash Cam Omni X200 RecensioneUltime Blog

The Last of Us 2 non arriverà prima del 2025 | incertezze sulla stagione 3

The Last

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

zazoom
Commenta
The Last of Us 2 non arriverà prima del 2025, incertezze sulla stagione 3 (Di lunedì 29 maggio 2023) A quanto pare i fan di The Last of Us dovranno aspettare a lungo per rivedere Joel e Ellie sul piccolo schermo, soprattutto a causa dell'attuale sciopero degli sceneggiatori. The Last of Us, adattamento televisivo del pluripremiato videogame targato Naughty Dog, si è rivelato un successo senza precedenti per HBO. Nonostante alcune riserve da parte della fan base, le interpretazioni di Pedro Pascal e Bella Ramsey nei panni di Joel e Ellie hanno fatto breccia nel cuore degli spettatori, rendendo l'attesa per la seconda stagione ancora più spasmodica. A quanto pare bisognerà attendere almeno altri due anni prima di rivederli sul piccolo schermo, soprattutto a causa dell'attuale sciopero degli sceneggiatori. "Al momento è tutto in una fase di stallo, ma spero che si possa riuscire a trovare un accordo …
Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising

The Last of Us 2 non arriverà prima del 2025, incertezze sulla stagione 3

The Last of Us , adattamento televisivo del pluripremiato videogame targato Naughty Dog, si è rivelato un successo senza precedenti per HBO. Nonostante alcune riserve da parte della fan base, le ...

Centripetal Expands Internationally with the Launch of its European Cyber Intelligence Centre of Excellence

...announcements last year including Fidelity Investment, Genesys, SAP and Diligent, so Centripetal are certainly in good company," said Minister Hildegarde Naughton TD. "Congratulations again to the ...

Beatrice Borromeo al lavoro su un progetto cinematografico dedicato alla storia dei Principi di Monaco

Martha Hillier ('The Last Kingdom', 'Versailles') è incaricata di scrivere il primo capitolo di 'Monaco', intitolato 'Part I - The Rock'. Morgan O'Sullivan ('The Last Duel', 'Vikings') e Liz Gill ...

The Last of Us: il gioco multiplayer non è ancora pronto, spiega Naughty Dog  Multiplayer.it

Coast Guard rescues toddler from cruise ship off Santa Barbara

The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted a 3-year-old from a cruise ship Wednesday after she showed "seizure-like symptoms." ...

Authorities in Thailand seize more than a ton of crystal methamphetamine thought bound for Australia

Officials from police and the Narcotics Control Board announced that the 1.2 metric tons (2,646 pounds) of the drug, also known as “ice,” likely came from Thailand’s northern border region, which is ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Last
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : The Last Last arriverà prima 2025 incertezze