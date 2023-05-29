The Last of Us 2 non arriverà prima del 2025 | incertezze sulla stagione 3

(Di lunedì 29 maggio 2023) A quanto pare i fan di Theof Us dovranno aspettare a lungo per rivedere Joel e Ellie sul piccolo schermo, soprattutto a causa dell'attuale sciopero degli sceneggiatori. Theof Us, adattamento televisivo del pluripremiato videogame targato Naughty Dog, si è rivelato un successo senza precedenti per HBO. Nonostante alcune riserve da parte della fan base, le interpretazioni di Pedro Pascal e Bella Ramsey nei panni di Joel e Ellie hanno fatto breccia nel cuore degli spettatori, rendendo l'attesa per la secondaancora più spasmodica. A quanto pare bisognerà attendere almeno altri due annidi rivederli sul piccolo schermo, soprattutto a causa dell'attuale sciopero degli sceneggiatori. "Al momento è tutto in una fase di stallo, ma spero che si possa riuscire a trovare un accordo …

of Us , adattamento televisivo del pluripremiato videogame targato Naughty Dog, si è rivelato un successo senza precedenti per HBO. Nonostante alcune riserve da parte della fan base, le ......announcementsyear including Fidelity Investment, Genesys, SAP and Diligent, so Centripetal are certainly in good company," said Minister Hildegarde Naughton TD. "Congratulations again to...Martha Hillier ('Kingdom', 'Versailles') è incaricata di scrivere il primo capitolo di 'Monaco', intitolato 'Part I -Rock'. Morgan O'Sullivan ('Duel', 'Vikings') e Liz Gill ...

The Last of Us: il gioco multiplayer non è ancora pronto, spiega Naughty Dog Multiplayer.it

The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted a 3-year-old from a cruise ship Wednesday after she showed "seizure-like symptoms." ...Officials from police and the Narcotics Control Board announced that the 1.2 metric tons (2,646 pounds) of the drug, also known as “ice,” likely came from Thailand’s northern border region, which is ...