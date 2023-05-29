Play di Modena - successo di pubblicoAspettando First PlayableSmartphone&Acqua: i consigli per l'estate di CertiDealBlitz in aula: l'aggressione con arma finta e la paura nell'istituto ...Tragica giornata di sangue sulle strade: sette morti e un feritoSvolta nell'omicidio di Yirelis Pena Santana: Fermato un sospettato ...L'esercito ucraino abbatte 52 droni iraniani durante attacchi russi a ...Tragedia sul Lago Maggiore: Violento Maltempo Provoca Incidente ...VeeamON Tour per il 2023Stampante 3D Artillery X2: L'eccellenza della stampa 3D è in offerta!Ultime Blog

The largest universal bank in the CEE region accelerates expansion in the Metaverse (Di lunedì 29 maggio 2023) WARSAW, Poland, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 PKO bank Polski, the largest universal bank in the Central and Eastern Europe, is accelerating its expansion in virtual worlds. Already on 30 May, in its Virtual PKO Rotunda on the Decentraland platform, it will also hold one of the world's first virtual job fairs in the Metaverse space. The bank has announced that it is preparing to create attractive spaces on gaming platforms such as Fortnite and Roblox and it wants to develop its activity on the Metaverse class platforms - Decentraland and The Sandbox. It is also planning to build more VR models of its branches. "Our previous experience with being in the Metaverse world has been very positive. The Virtual PKO Rotunda embedded on the ...
