(Di lunedì 29 maggio 2023) WARSAW, Poland, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/PKOPolski, thein the Central and Eastern Europe, is accelerating itsin virtual worlds. Already on 30 May, in its Virtual PKO Rotunda on the Decentraland platform, it will also hold one of the world's first virtual job fairs in thespace. Thehas announced that it is preparing to create attractive spaces on gaming platforms such as Fortnite and Roblox and it wants to develop its activity on theclass platforms - Decentraland and The Sandbox. It is also planning to build more VR models of its branches. "Our previous experience with being in theworld has been very positive. The Virtual PKO Rotunda embedded on the ...

News emerged on Sunday thatChristian blocs inLebanese parliamentFree Patriotic Movement,Lebanese Forces, andLebanese Phalanges Party were moving toward reaching a consensus on a presidential ...Centripetal goes beyond traditional threat intelligence methods and pushesindustry forward by operationalizingworld'scollection of threat intelligence: With over 250 Threat ...Minister Charles stated 'We are thrilled that Dominica will be home toworld'scable car, encouraging more visitors than ever before to visitbeautiful Boiling Lake,' she added that '...

Italy, Brescia massacre: "The new investigation leads to the NATO ... PeaceLink

WARSAW, Poland, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PKO Bank Polski, the largest universal bank in the Central and Eastern Europe, is accelerating its ...European Affairs Minister Raffaele Fitto was set to meet with eight regional governors on Monday in order to "optimize possible synergies" between the 2014-2020 and 2021-2027 European Union (EU) cohes ...