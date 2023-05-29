The largest universal bank in the CEE region accelerates expansion in the Metaverse (Di lunedì 29 maggio 2023) WARSAW, Poland, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/
PKO bank Polski, the largest universal bank in the Central and Eastern Europe, is accelerating its expansion in virtual worlds. Already on 30 May, in its Virtual PKO Rotunda on the Decentraland platform, it will also hold one of the world's first virtual job fairs in the Metaverse space. The bank has announced that it is preparing to create attractive spaces on gaming platforms such as Fortnite and Roblox and it wants to develop its activity on the Metaverse class platforms - Decentraland and The Sandbox. It is also planning to build more VR models of its branches. "Our previous experience with being in the Metaverse world has been very positive. The Virtual PKO Rotunda embedded on the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
PKO bank Polski, the largest universal bank in the Central and Eastern Europe, is accelerating its expansion in virtual worlds. Already on 30 May, in its Virtual PKO Rotunda on the Decentraland platform, it will also hold one of the world's first virtual job fairs in the Metaverse space. The bank has announced that it is preparing to create attractive spaces on gaming platforms such as Fortnite and Roblox and it wants to develop its activity on the Metaverse class platforms - Decentraland and The Sandbox. It is also planning to build more VR models of its branches. "Our previous experience with being in the Metaverse world has been very positive. The Virtual PKO Rotunda embedded on the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Libano: Christian blocs indicate support for Jihad Azour as a Lebanon presidential candidateNews emerged on Sunday that the largest Christian blocs in the Lebanese parliament the Free Patriotic Movement, the Lebanese Forces, and the Lebanese Phalanges Party were moving toward reaching a consensus on a presidential ...
Centripetal Expands Internationally with the Launch of its European Cyber Intelligence Centre of ExcellenceCentripetal goes beyond traditional threat intelligence methods and pushes the industry forward by operationalizing the world's largest collection of threat intelligence: With over 250 Threat ...
The Commonwealth of Dominica to set world record with longest cable car ride attractionMinister Charles stated 'We are thrilled that Dominica will be home to the world's largest cable car, encouraging more visitors than ever before to visit the beautiful Boiling Lake,' she added that '...
Italy, Brescia massacre: "The new investigation leads to the NATO ... PeaceLink
The largest universal bank in the CEE region accelerates expansion in the MetaverseWARSAW, Poland, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PKO Bank Polski, the largest universal bank in the Central and Eastern Europe, is accelerating its ...
Fitto to meet regional governors to 'optimize synergies' (3)European Affairs Minister Raffaele Fitto was set to meet with eight regional governors on Monday in order to "optimize possible synergies" between the 2014-2020 and 2021-2027 European Union (EU) cohes ...
The largestSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The largest