Sci-tech helps explain Chinese modernization

Sci tech

BEIJING, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/

A news report from China Daily: China has improved international communication through the practice and application of modern science and technology, which has also helped disseminate and promote the Chinese concept of modernization globally, experts said on Saturday. They made the remarks at Talks of Sci-tech Communication, a series of events held by the Research Institute of International Sci-tech Communication, which was established by the China Association for Science and technology and China Daily in January of last year, that brings domestic and international communications experts together. Guo Huadong, chairman of the Chinese Committee of the International Science Council and an academician at the Chinese ...
