Bybit Receives In-Principle Approval to Operate in Kazakhstan (Di lunedì 29 maggio 2023) (Adnkronos) - ASTANA, Kazakhstan - ONLYOFFICE DocSpace - 29 May 2023 -Bybit, the world's third most visited crypto exchange, has received in-Principle Approval by Kazakhstan's Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA). This latest Approval highlights Bybit's continued commitment to expanding its presence in emerging and dynamic markets. The in-Principle Approval subjects Bybit to pre-conditions leading to permanent authorization upon Bybit's completion of the full application process. With this Approval, Bybit will be allowed to Operate a Digital Asset Trading Facility and provide Custody Services at the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
